Naidu spreading fake poll info sensing defeat: Sajjala

Published: 16th November 2021 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Monday slammed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly spreading false information on Kuppam municipal poll though the election was held in a peaceful manner. 

There was no need to cast fake votes as people are always ready to support the YSRC. Naidu was preparing ground by putting up a show as he sensed his party’s defeat in the Kuppam municipal polls, the YSRC leader alleged.  

He accused the TDO chief of conspiring to create unrest in the constituency by pooling crowds from other places and asked why hundreds of people were brought to the polling booths, and rowdy-sheeters were appointed as election agents.

Sajjala said despite knowing the election process, on how voters are allowed into polling booths and how many agents will be permitted at the polling station, Naidu has been making baseless arguments on fake votes. TDP members were caught red-handed distributing money to the voters, he alleged. “People of Kuppam are ready to reject the TDP as they have been witnessing the good governance of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the past two-and-a-half years,” he argued. 

Complaint against Naidu 
YSRC general secretary and MLC Lella Appi Reddy lodged a complaint with the State Election Commissioner against Naidu for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct. In a letter submitted to the SEC, he said TDP  distributed cash and liquor to the voters.  On the directions of Naidu, TDP Chittoor president P Nani and former minister Amarnath Reddy had terrorised voters, videos of the same went viral on social media. The TDP chief tried to visit Kuppam on the election day though he is not a voter there. He also complained that Lokesh made provocative speeches. 

