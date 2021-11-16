Road repair works to  start by this month-end

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed the officials concerned to focus on road repairs of the entire 46,000 km stretch and wanted them to ensure that roads in the state are pothole-free. He wanted the works to be taken up under a special drive with a target to complete the road repair works by June 2022.

Taking stock of the condition of the roads in the state, he directed the officials to focus on filling up potholes and then carpeting works. Taking serious exception to a few contractors who bagged the NDB projects in tenders but did not commence works, he directed the officials to blacklist such contractors.

Officials were asked to focus on roads with maximum damage and start the works immediately. The officials have informed that there was a delay in works due to continuous rains and assured to start the repairing of 8,268 km road works by the end of this month after finalising the tenders.

They further informed the Chief Minister that all the repairs would be completed between December and June. Further, the Chief Minister directed the authorities to cover all bridges and flyovers and make plans to bring ROBs and bridges under Phase 1.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to focus on restoring roads and take pictures before and after repairing the roads, similar to the Nadu-Nedu scheme. He asked them to concentrate on repair and maintenance of existing roads before starting the construction of new ones and prepare an action plan on the expenditure and funds required.

As Union Home Minister Nitin Gadkari is scheduled to visit the State next month, the Chief Minister directed the officials to chart out the pending projects. Municipal and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Municipal Department Special CS Y Srilakshmi, Transport Department Principal Secretary MT Krishnababu, Panchayati Raj Principal Secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, Finance Secretary KVV Satyanarayana were present.