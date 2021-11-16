V-P’s granddaughter donates Rs 50 lakh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Niharika, granddaughter of Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, has donated Rs 50 lakh to Hrudaya – Cure a Little Heart Foundation.

She made the donation at the 20th Foundation Day celebrations of Swarna Bharat Trust at Venkatachalam in the pilgrim city, Tirupati.

Niharika, the elder daughter of Harshavardhan Naidu, whose marriage has been fixed, decided to reduce her wedding expenditure and donate the amount to Hrudaya – Cure a Little Heart Foundation, which offers free treatment to poor children suffering from cardiac related ailments.