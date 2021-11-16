Work as effective Oppn, take up people’s issues: Shah tells AP BJP leaders

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah made it clear to the party leaders in the State that the BJP should work as a proper and effective opposition party in the State. The saffron party strongman, who was in the town to chair the 29th Southern Zonal Conference, held a meeting with senior leaders of the party on Monday morning for around two hours to discuss ways and means of strengthening the party’s base in the State.

According to sources, Shah unequivocally told the State party leaders to not only focus on politics but also concentrate on taking up public issues and champion the people’s cause so as to get a firm footing in the State. Most importantly, state leaders were asked not to talk about alliance as it would be decided by the party’s central leadership.

A BJP leader, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE that Amit Shah made such suggestions as it is being increasingly felt that the current leadership of the party in the state was not playing an active and proper opposition party role. He told the party state leaders to step up their pace and take a more proactive role as an opposition party.

In the recent Badvel by-election, the BJP has increased its vote share. The increase has been attributed to the absence of TDP, which decided to stay away from the poll. While Shah was leaving Tirupati, party national secretary Satyakumar introduced party candidate for Badvel by-election P Suresh to him at the airport. Shah praised Suresh for doing a good job in the Badvel by-election and advised him to work sincerely for a better future.

Meanwhile, speaking to mediapersons after the meeting with Amit Shah, BJP state president Somu Veerraju said the focus of the meeting was on chalking out plans to strengthen the party in the State. He said that they were going to develop a route-map for the development of the party in the state with coming to power in the state in the 2024 elections as a goal.

“We are going to give priority and good positions to the leaders who are going to join the party,” the BJP State chief said. Party national leader Daggubati Purandeswari said the party was going to fight against the “anti-people policies” being implemented by the ruling YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh. She said that party leaders have discussed the prevailing situation in the state and what needs to be done for strengthening the party. Stating that the Centre has implemented more than 80 per cent of points mentioned in AP Reorganisation Act, she said local body elections including municipal elections in the state were not being conducted in a democratic manner.

‘Don’t talk on alliance’

Amit Shah asked state leaders not to talk publicly about alliance as it would be decided by the party’s central leadership. He told the party state leaders to take a more proactive role as an Opposition.