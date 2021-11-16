STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

YVU professor ranked among top 2 per cent scientists

Since 2020, Prof John PA Ionndis, Stanford University releases data of the top two per cent of researchers across the world based on their research publications.

Published: 16th November 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Yogi Vemana University (Photo courtesy: College webiste)

By Express News Service

KADAPA:  Prof Shankar Muthukonda Venkatakrishnan (MV Shankar) of the department of material science and nanotechnology and director of IQAC, Yogi Vemana University in Kadapa is in the top two per cent in the Stanford University’s list of the most influential scientists in the world in the field of ‘energy’ for the year 2020. 

According to a publication, Scopus database was used to compile 100,000 most-cited authors across all scientific fields based on their ranking of a composite indicator that considers six citation metrics. Scientists are classified into 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields. 

Since 2020, Prof John PA Ionndis, Stanford University releases data of the top two per cent of researchers across the world based on their research publications. A total of 3,352 Indian researchers found a place in this list that represents the valuable impact of India on the global research platform.

Stanford University has identified Prof Shankar as one of the top two per cent most influential scientists with a rank of 1,32,159 out of 1,90,063. The result also indicated that his all-India rank is 1,561 out of 3,352.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prof Shankar Muthukonda Venkatakrishnan MV Shankar material science and nanotechnology Yogi Vemana University
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp