YVU professor ranked among top 2 per cent scientists

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Prof Shankar Muthukonda Venkatakrishnan (MV Shankar) of the department of material science and nanotechnology and director of IQAC, Yogi Vemana University in Kadapa is in the top two per cent in the Stanford University’s list of the most influential scientists in the world in the field of ‘energy’ for the year 2020.

According to a publication, Scopus database was used to compile 100,000 most-cited authors across all scientific fields based on their ranking of a composite indicator that considers six citation metrics. Scientists are classified into 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields.

Since 2020, Prof John PA Ionndis, Stanford University releases data of the top two per cent of researchers across the world based on their research publications. A total of 3,352 Indian researchers found a place in this list that represents the valuable impact of India on the global research platform.

Stanford University has identified Prof Shankar as one of the top two per cent most influential scientists with a rank of 1,32,159 out of 1,90,063. The result also indicated that his all-India rank is 1,561 out of 3,352.