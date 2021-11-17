34,586 farmers get Rs 22 crore for crop loss due to Gulab

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating his government’s commitment to the welfare of the farmers and agriculture sector, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday credited the compensation (input subsidy) of Rs 22 crore into the accounts of 34,586 farmers who suffered crop loss due to the Gulab Cyclone in September.

Addressing the farmers virtually, the Chief Minister said 62 per cent of the State’s population is dependent on agriculture and any losses to the community will invariably impact the rural economy, hence it is vital that every help is extended to the farmers and farm sector.

“Our government’s every step is to ensure farmers do not suffer losses and we have initiated several revolutionary reforms to benefit farmers and the farm sector. In the past, no one took steps to handhold the farmers and bail them out of their trouble, but our government is doing it, taking agriculture and farmers’ welfare as its top priority,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the government initiated the novel measure of paying compensation in the same season for the damaged crops, which is being done in a transparent way, after a thorough social audit. “Two months ago, farmers suffered due to Gulab cyclone and even before the current Kharif season ended, input subsidy of Rs 22 crore for 34,586 farmers, who suffered crop loss in 34,555 acres, was paid,” he said and pointed out that in the last two and a half years, 13.96 lakh farmers who suffer crop loss in 17.99 lakh acres were compensated Rs 1,070.56 crore.

Hitting back at his critics for giving wider publicity for even a small amount of Rs 22 crore, the Chief Minister said it is all to give a message to the farming community that the State government is there for them and would help them even if there was a crop loss in even one acre.

“Our government is pro-farmer and our every step and programmes make it clear. We are only reassuring the farmers that the government is there for them. In the last 10 days, there have been heavy rains and farmers have suffered. I assure you that they will be compensated for their crop loss by the end of Rabi,” Jagan said.

He slammed the previous TDP government for keeping pending arrears of Rs 960 crore towards paddy procurement, Rs 9000 crore for power bills, Rs 384 crore for seed procurement and stated that YSRCP government had paid all those arrears. He said that a calamity relief fund of Rs 2,000 crore and a price stabilization fund of Rs 3,000 crore were set up and agricultural advisory committees were formed at the RBK, mandal, district and state levels to assist the farmer community.

The Chief Minister interacted with farmers and farmer leaders and asked the agriculture minister and officials to study some of the suggestions made by the farmers to benefit the agriculture community at large. Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, Agriculture Minister Kursala Kannababu, Agri Mission Vice-Chairman MVS Nagireddy, Government Adviser (Agriculture) Ambati Krishnareddy and officials were present.