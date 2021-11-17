STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh governor Harichandan diagnosed with Covid-19, hospitalised

The Governor, after returning from Delhi a couple of days ago, felt slightly indisposed.

Published: 17th November 2021 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan (File photo | EPS)

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has been admitted to AIG Hospitals in Gachibowli on Wednesday after he was indisposed.

He was diagnosed as Covid-19 positive.

The Governor, after returning from Delhi a couple of days ago, felt slightly indisposed. For better medical care, he was flown to Hyderabad by a special flight and was admitted to the corporate hospital. 

His Telangana counterpart, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan visited him at the hospital and inquired about his health.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AP governor Biswabhusan Harichandan AIG Hospitals Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan Covid-19
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp