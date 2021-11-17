Andhra Pradesh governor Harichandan diagnosed with Covid-19, hospitalised

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has been admitted to AIG Hospitals in Gachibowli on Wednesday after he was indisposed.

He was diagnosed as Covid-19 positive.

The Governor, after returning from Delhi a couple of days ago, felt slightly indisposed. For better medical care, he was flown to Hyderabad by a special flight and was admitted to the corporate hospital.

His Telangana counterpart, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan visited him at the hospital and inquired about his health.