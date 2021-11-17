STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP to form WhatsApp groups

The  the BJP will join the Amaravati farmers’ padayatra when the “time is right”.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the BJP’s target was to form the government in Andhra Pradesh in 2024, state party chief Somu Verraju asked his social media workers to create WhatsApp groups to reach out to the public to explain that the developing happening in AP was because of the BJP-led Centre, and as a counter measure to the alleged use of village and ward volunteer system for electoral malpractices by the YSRC. 

He said his party, if elected to power, would give to AP more than what special category status could offer, and asked the people to “give power to the BJP and see the development”. Talking about his meeting with Amit Shah, Somu said that the central leadership would extend complete support to the state president, but some media houses have misrepresented it. The  the BJP will join the Amaravati farmers’ padayatra when the “time is right”.

