By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Dharmana Krishna Das on Tuesday said the loss to the government exchequer was estimated at Rs 12.06 crore through fake challans submitted at sub-registrar offices across the State as per the preliminary inquiry report.

He said that Rs 9.34 crore was recovered so far. He said that except Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts, the officials have recovered the money in all the remaining districts.