Near sweep for ruling YSRC in local body polls in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling YSRC has won the Kuppam municipality on the home turf of Opposition TDP president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and also the Nellore Municipal Corporation (NMC) with a comfortable margin.

The YSRC won 19 of the 25 wards in the Kuppam municipality while the TDP won just six. In Nellore Municipal Corporation, it was a clean sweep for the ruling

party which bagged all the 54 divisions.

Elections were held to one municipal corporation and 12 municipalities, with the YSRC almost sweeping them by winning the lone corporation and 10 municipalities when last reports came in. The TDP won the Darsi municipality in Prakasam district while the result of Kondapalli municipality in Krishna district is awaited.

The YSRC and Opposition TDP took the elections to the Nellore Municipal Corporation and Kuppam municipality as a prestige issue and pulled out all the stops

to win them. YSRC deputed its senior minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and a host of MPs, ministers and MLAs to campaign in Kuppam while former ministers

and senior leaders of TDP campaigned in favour of the party.