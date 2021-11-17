No official request for repoll in Kuppam: SEC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nilam Sawhney has said that barring a few minor incidents outside polling stations, the Kuppam Municipality was conducted peacefully. “Chittoor district SP was also stationed at Kuppam during the poll process, closely monitoring the law and order situation. Persons appointed as polling agents by various parties were also present and the same was acknowledged by the election observers during their visits to polling stations,’’ she said.

In a release issued on Tuesday, the SEC said that no reports of untoward incidents were reported by the Collectors and District Election Authorities and SPs/Commissioners of Police and no official request for repoll was received.

She said that complaints which were received by the Commission were referred to the concerned Collectors and District Election Authorities and SPs/ CPs. Stating that 72.19 per cent voters exercised their franchise in Municipal i t ies/Nagar Panchayat polls and 49.89 per cent polling was reported in the Nellore Municipal Corporation elections, she said the ballot boxes were sent to strong rooms after polling with police security. Adequate number of police personnel were deployed at the strong rooms.

Counting in all urban local bodies will begin at 8 am Wednesday and results will be declared soon after completion of counting. As per the standard instructions of the State Election Commission, the counting centres are covered by either webcasting, videography or CCTV Camera.

The Commission also issued notifications for conducting indirect elections to Chairperson/Vice- Chairpersons of 12 Municipalities and Mayor/Deputy Mayors of Nellore Municipal Corporation on November 22. Notification was also issued for the election of the president and vice-president of Yatapaka Mandal Praja Parishad on November 22.

Bogus vote claim is creation of Naidu: YSRC

Vijayawada: Rajampet MP P V Midhun Reddy has said that TDP sensed its defeat in Kuppam which is the reason why the party and its chief N Chandrababu Naidu were alleging bogus voting in the municipal poll. He said each and every polling booth had a TDP agent and there was not a single complaint from any of the 48 booths of Kuppam municipality. Naidu has placed his faithfuls in every booth and with not a single complaint, this appears to be an act to prepare ground for what is in store. The bogus vote bogey is the creation of Naidu, he alleged. TDP did not lodge a single complaint, which indicates that the TDP is starting at defeat, he argued.