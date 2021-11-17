SIPB gives nod to set up five industries with Rs 2,134 crore

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, gave its approval to five major industries with a total investment of Rs 2,134 crore. As many as 7,683 people will get direct employment with the establishment of the industries.

Century Plyboards India will set up a plywood unit at Badvel with an investment of Rs 956 crore, providing direct employment to 2,266 people. According to officials, the establishment of the plywood unit will immensely benefit farmers of the region as Century Plyboards has come forward to purchase eucalyptus wood worth Rs 315 crore grown in 22,500 acres.

As per the investment proposals, Grasim Industries will set up a chemical unit in East Godavari district with an investment of Rs 861 crore, generating direct employment for 405 people. SIPB gave its nod for the chemical unit only after the company withdrew its plan to set up a thermal power unit in the district, which was strongly opposed by locals.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd will set up a garment manufacturing unit at Pulivendula with an investment of Rs 110 crore. The unit, which will provide direct employment to 2,112 people, will produce jackets and trousers.

In Kopparthi EMC, AIL Dixon Technologies Pvt Ltd will set up two units, including a camera manufacturing unit, with an investment of Rs 127 crore, providing direct employment to 1,800 people. The other unit will be set up with an outlay of Rs 80 crore. The unit, which will produce computers and tablets, will provide employment to 1,100 people.