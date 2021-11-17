STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Twice as many recoveries than cases

Krishna logs highest of 41 new Covid infections; State sees 416 more recoveries, 2 deaths

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday clocked twice the number of recoveries than the fresh cases of Covid-19, which brought down the active caseload to 2,734. The State reported 191 new infections from over 26,000 sample tests, 416 recoveries and two deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday.

The State’s Covid-19 chart now showed 20,70,286 total positives, 20,53,134 recoveries and 14,418 deaths. According to the latest bulletin by State Command Control Centre, Krishna logged the highest of 41 new infections followed by 37 in Chittoor while the remaining 11 districts reported below 25 new cases each.

Four districts reported new infections in single digits with the lowest of two each in Kurnool and Kadapa, and four each in Prakasam and Vizianagaram. In all, the four Rayalaseema districts logged a little over 50 new cases while the three north coastal Andhra districts logged 32 new infections.

Nine districts logged higher number of infections than on Monday. Six districts have less than 100 active cases each with the lowest of 17 in Kurnool. East Godavari with 639 active cases leads the table. East Godavari, Chittoor and Krishna have an overall active cases of 1,500 which is more than half of the total caseload. One each death was reported from Krishna and Prakasam districts taking the gross fatalities to 14,418.

