Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan admitted to AIG in Hyderabad with COVID

The Governor was shifted to Hyderabad by a special flight after being diagnosed with mild Covid symptoms and admitted to the AIG.

Published: 18th November 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan was admitted to the Asian Institute of Gastroenteroloy (AIG) in Hyderabad on Wednesday afternoon after he tested positive for Covid-19. 

The Governor’s health condition has been evaluated by a multi-disciplinary team and his condition is clinically stable with normal oxygen saturation at room air, stated a medical bulletin released by the AIG in evening. 

“Based on CT findings and previous history of comorbidities, he has been diagnosed with moderate Covid disease,’’ the bulletin said, adding that the Governor’s health condition is being closely monitored by a team of experts. 

Harichandan fell ill after his return from New Delhi

Earlier in the day, the Governor’s office, in a statement, said Harichandan suffered a minor illness after his return from New Delhi. As the Governor complained of cough and cold, an RT-PCR test was conducted as a precautionary measure. The Governor was shifted to Hyderabad by a special flight after being diagnosed with mild Covid symptoms and admitted to the AIG.

Harichandan participated in the 51st Conference of Governors, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of all the States and Union Territories, which was presided over by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on November 11.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to AIG chairman and senior physician Dr D Nageshwar Reddy over phone and enquired about the health condition of the Governor and the treatment being provided to him. Dr Nageshwar Reddy informed the Chief Minister that the Governor’s health condition was stable. Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu, in a tweet, expressed concern and wished a speedy recovery of the Governor.

