APSRTC seeks Telangana approval to increase bus services

VIJAYAWADA: The APSRTC has requested its Telangana counterpart to increase the number of bus services between both the States as Covid cases are rapidly declining. As per an MoU entered between Road Transport Corporations of both the Telugu States in November 2020, the TSRTC is operating 826 buses in Andhra Pradesh that cover 1,61,258 km. Similarly, the APSRTC runs 636 buses in Telangana and covers 1,60,999 km there.

Almost a year after the deal was reached upon, the APSRTC has written to the TSRTC asking the latter to consider increasing the number of bus services and curtail the illegal operations of private bus operators.

As such, the officials want to sign a new agreement that will let them operate in an area of 2.05 lakh km per day even as there is a decline in the Covid spread.

Stating that the bus services were between Hyderabad and Vijayawada contribute a significant portion to the APSRTC’s revenue, executive director (operations) KS Brahmananda Reddy told TNIE: “We have written a letter to TSRTC asking to sign a new agreement with us that will allow each to operate on 2.05 lakh km from the current 1.60 lakh km. So far, we haven’t received any communication from them in this regard,” Reddy said.