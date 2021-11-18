STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Awareness programme on Air Force recruitment held

A written test and physical test will be conducted for the candidates and those who qualify in both tests will be selected for medical examination and will be recruited, he added.

Published: 18th November 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  An awareness programme on Indian Air Force recruitment for airmen was held for the students by the Department of Youth Services at MBTS Government Polytechnic College here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Commanding Officer and Recruiting Officer, Indian Air Force Boves Palli informed the students on various benefits and processor and qualifications to join the Air Force. Men between the 17 to 21 age group are eligible to apply for airmen. 

A written test and physical test will be conducted for the candidates and those who qualify in both tests will be selected for medical examination and will be recruited, he added.  Commanding Officer and Recruiting Officer, Indian Air Force Boves Palli also said serving the country by joining the Indian Air Force is a great opportunity for the students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Air Force recruitment awareness programme
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp