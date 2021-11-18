Awareness programme on Air Force recruitment held

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: An awareness programme on Indian Air Force recruitment for airmen was held for the students by the Department of Youth Services at MBTS Government Polytechnic College here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Commanding Officer and Recruiting Officer, Indian Air Force Boves Palli informed the students on various benefits and processor and qualifications to join the Air Force. Men between the 17 to 21 age group are eligible to apply for airmen.

A written test and physical test will be conducted for the candidates and those who qualify in both tests will be selected for medical examination and will be recruited, he added. Commanding Officer and Recruiting Officer, Indian Air Force Boves Palli also said serving the country by joining the Indian Air Force is a great opportunity for the students.