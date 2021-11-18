STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five injured, one critical, as temple flagpost falls from crane

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Five persons were injured and one was in critical condition after the attempt to install a Dwajastambam (flagpost) in Lord Shiva temple at Mallavalli village in Gannavaram mandal of Krishna district failed on Wednesday. 

According to the police, the Dwajastambam, made of rock, was being installed by the locals with the help of a crane at around 9 am. As the ropes tied to the pillar slipped, the structure fell down and broke into pieces. “The condition of a person who was standing nearby is critical. He was shifted to a private hospital in Vijayawada. No case was filed,” said the police.

