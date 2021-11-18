STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rains likely in several places today

Under its impact, isolated places in Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa districts are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rains.

Published: 18th November 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

A waterlogged road in Tirupati on Wednesday after a downpour | Madhav K

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   South coastal Andhra, Chittoor and Kadapa districts of Rayalaseema and several other parts of the State are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains on Thursday due to a persisting low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Wednesday. 

The low-pressure area formed over southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal on Tuesday is likely to move nearly westwards and reach westcentral and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh-north Tamil Nadu coasts by Thursday.

Under its impact, isolated places in Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa districts are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rains. Similarly, Krishna and Guntur and Anantapur and Kurnool, too, might receive heavy to very heavy rains.

The north coastal Andhra districts, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and also the twin Godavari districts and Yanam, too, might receive rains. With the forecast of squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, IMD advised fishermen all along coastal AP and Yanam not to venture into the sea till November 19. On the likely impact of the low-pressure area, the Met department said there might be disruption of traffic in major cities due to waterlogging. 

Likely Impact

  • Minor damage  to kutcha roads
  • Possibility of damage to vulnerable structures
  • Damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation
  • Riverine flooding in some river catchments

Rains lash Rayalaseema

Scattered rains were reported from several parts of Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur districts in Rayalaseema

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South coastal Andhra Rayalaseema very heavy rains
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp