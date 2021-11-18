Heavy rains likely in several places today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South coastal Andhra, Chittoor and Kadapa districts of Rayalaseema and several other parts of the State are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains on Thursday due to a persisting low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Wednesday.

The low-pressure area formed over southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal on Tuesday is likely to move nearly westwards and reach westcentral and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh-north Tamil Nadu coasts by Thursday.

Under its impact, isolated places in Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa districts are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rains. Similarly, Krishna and Guntur and Anantapur and Kurnool, too, might receive heavy to very heavy rains.

The north coastal Andhra districts, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and also the twin Godavari districts and Yanam, too, might receive rains. With the forecast of squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, IMD advised fishermen all along coastal AP and Yanam not to venture into the sea till November 19. On the likely impact of the low-pressure area, the Met department said there might be disruption of traffic in major cities due to waterlogging.

Likely Impact

Minor damage to kutcha roads

Possibility of damage to vulnerable structures

Damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation

Riverine flooding in some river catchments

Rains lash Rayalaseema

Scattered rains were reported from several parts of Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur districts in Rayalaseema