Schools to get more classrooms under NEP

Those who earlier opted to surrender institutions or only teachers can reconsider their decision, says Jagan

Published: 18th November 2021 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials concerned to focus on constructing additional classrooms for the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in the State from the next academic year. 

In a review meeting held with the education department officials at his camp office on Wednesday,  Jagan directed them to take steps for starting the classroom works and identify the number of teachers required for the NEP implementation. 

The officials said the main purpose of the NEP was to keep the teacher-student ratio rational and ensure subject-wise teachers. The NEP will be fully implemented in three phases over the three academic years from 2021-22 to 2022-23 and 2023-24. As part of this, 25,396 primary schools will be merged with upper primary schools and high schools. Under the first phase, 2,663 schools with 2,05,071 students were merged with upper primary schools and high schools this academic year. A total of 9.5 lakh students were given access to the NEP this year, the officials said. 

They explained the status of satellite foundation schools, foundational schools, foundation plus schools, pre-high schools, high schools and high school plus schools being set up in the State.  As many as 1,092 State schools got CBSE affiliation during the academic year 2021-22, setting a record.  Students from these schools will appear for the class X exams by 2024-25. In all, 24,000 schools across the world have CBSE affiliation. 

Speaking on ways to strengthen the District Institute for Education and Training (DIET) institutions, the Chief Minister directed the officials to offer quality training for the teachers. 

Aided schools 
The Chief Minister reiterated that surrendering of aided schools to the government is voluntary. “The government will give only one opportunity to those aided educational institutions who are unable to run for various reasons.  The aided institutions can either voluntarily merge with the government or continue to run them. If the managements hand over the institutions, the government will run them, retaining their names,” the CM said. Even those institutions which earlier opted to surrender institutions or only teachers can reconsider their decision. 

The CM instructed the officials to focus on maintenance of toilets in schools and asked them to conduct regular inspections. Head Masters should focus on providing quality education, midday meals and other facilities. Instructions were given to the officials to take regular feedback on Gorumudda scheme from parents and students and take necessary steps in case of any problems. Collectors, JCs and officials should monitor the scheme and check the quality of food. He instructed the officials to bring the concept of ‘Learn to Earn’ in the curriculum and said the concept of learning various subjects through the internet and electronic devices should be promoted. 

National Education Policy

  • The NEP will be fully implemented in three phases over the three academic years from 2021-22 to 2022-23 and 2023-24
  • 25,396 primary schools will be merged with UP and high schools
  • 2,663 schools with 2,05,071 students were merged
  • 9.5 L students given access to the NEP this year 

Phone number to lodge complaints

A phone number should be made available for parents and students to lodge complaints and make suggestions on the problems or facilities at the school, the CM said and directed the officials to display the number in every school. He also asked them to submit a feedback on the actions taken on the complaints 

CBSE afiliation 

  • 1,092 State schools got CBSE affiliation during the academic year 2021-22, setting a record
  • 2024-2025 Students from these schools to appear for class X exams

