STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC leaders file nominations for MLC polls

They submitted the nomination papers to Returning Officer Joint Collector Dinesh Kumar.

Published: 18th November 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu (C)

YSRC leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu (C) (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  YSRC leaders Dr Ummareddy Venkateswarlu and Murugudu Hanumantha Rao filed their nominations for biennial election to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council from Guntur Assembly segment at Collectorate here on Wednesday.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi, GMC Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, and other YSRCP MLAs Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, Vidadala Rajani, Kilari Rosaiah, Undavalli Sridevi, and other leaders accompanied them.

They submitted the nomination papers to Returning Officer Joint Collector Dinesh Kumar. The elections for 11 MLC seats under Local Authorities’ Constituencies will be held on December 10. As YSRC has the absolute majority in the Assembly, the party will win all the three MLC seats to be elected under MLA quota and 11 MLC seats under the Local Authority Constituencies quota. With this, the ruling YSRC will gain a majority with 32 MLC seats in the Legislative Council.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Murugudu Hanumantha Rao Dr Ummareddy Venkateswarlu Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp