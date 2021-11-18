YSRC leaders file nominations for MLC polls

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: YSRC leaders Dr Ummareddy Venkateswarlu and Murugudu Hanumantha Rao filed their nominations for biennial election to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council from Guntur Assembly segment at Collectorate here on Wednesday.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi, GMC Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, and other YSRCP MLAs Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, Vidadala Rajani, Kilari Rosaiah, Undavalli Sridevi, and other leaders accompanied them.

They submitted the nomination papers to Returning Officer Joint Collector Dinesh Kumar. The elections for 11 MLC seats under Local Authorities’ Constituencies will be held on December 10. As YSRC has the absolute majority in the Assembly, the party will win all the three MLC seats to be elected under MLA quota and 11 MLC seats under the Local Authority Constituencies quota. With this, the ruling YSRC will gain a majority with 32 MLC seats in the Legislative Council.