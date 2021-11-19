Active Covid-19 caseload in Andhra down to 2,560 after 275 recover; 222 new cases 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported a further decline in the daily growth in Covid-19 infections and higher recoveries, which brought down the active cases to a little over 2,500. According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room on Thursday, a total of 222 new infections were reported from over 31,000 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am. Guntur reported the highest of 38 while five districts reported less than 10 new infections each with the lowest of one in Kurnool.

The Rayalaseema districts logged a total of 42 new infections while the north coastal Andhra districts reported 41 new infections. In all, seven districts reported lesser number of infections when compared to Wednesday. A total of 275 patients recovered from the virus taking the overall recoveries past 20.53 lakh and bringing down the caseload to 2,560. Two fatalities were reported taking the gross deaths to 14,423. One each death was reported from Krishna and Prakasam districts.