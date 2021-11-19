STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Active Covid-19 caseload in Andhra down to 2,560 after 275 recover; 222 new cases 

Guntur reported the highest of 38 while five districts reported less than 10 new infections each with the lowest of one in Kurnool. 

Published: 19th November 2021 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh reported a further decline in the daily growth in Covid-19 infections and higher recoveries.

Andhra Pradesh reported a further decline in the daily growth in Covid-19 infections and higher recoveries. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported a further decline in the daily growth in Covid-19 infections and higher recoveries, which brought down the active cases to a little over 2,500. According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room on Thursday, a total of 222 new infections were reported from over 31,000 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am. Guntur reported the highest of 38 while five districts reported less than 10 new infections each with the lowest of one in Kurnool. 

The Rayalaseema districts logged a total of 42 new infections while the north coastal Andhra districts reported 41 new infections. In all, seven districts reported lesser number of infections when compared to Wednesday. A total of 275 patients recovered from the virus taking the overall recoveries past 20.53 lakh and bringing down the caseload to 2,560.  Two fatalities were reported taking the gross deaths to 14,423. One each death was reported from Krishna and Prakasam districts. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra covid Andhra Covid numbers Andhra Covid deaths Andhra vaccine Kurnool Guntur Rayalaseema
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp