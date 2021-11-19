Andhra CM Jagan takes a dig at Chandrababu Naidu for skipping Assembly

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy delivered some satirical punches at Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu over the TDP debacle in Kuppam municipality, sending the House into peels of laughter for sometime during a discussion on Women Empowerment on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Starting his speech, Jagan said, “We have delayed the Business Advisory Committee meeting for sometime so that Naidu would come. We told K Atchannaidu, who attended the BAC meeting, that it would be better that Naidu would be in the House when the discussion on women empowerment is taken up. I don’t know what difficulty he is facing (to come) and I am not sure whether he is here (in the House) or not.’’

YSRC members shouted that it was the Kuppam defeat which prompted Naidu from not attending the House. “My members are saying it is the Kuppam effect, but whatever is the reason, he is not seen,’’ Jagan said. Though Chandrababu Naidu came to the Assembly, leading a foot march of his party legislators on the opening day, he stayed in his chambers for a few hours before leaving. The TDP faced humiliation as the YSRC comprehensively trounced it in the elections to the Kuppam Municipality, the bastion of Naidu.

Referring to this, the Chief Minister said even the women of Kuppam, the seat being represented by the TDP chief for six terms now, supported the YSRC overwhelmingly.“Kuppam women taught a lesson to Chandrababu Naidu as they are now getting benefited by the welfare schemes implemented by our government. He should stop his devious methods of stalling our programmes through litigation,” the Chief Minister said referring to the cases filed against the housing for poor scheme.

Pointing to the results of elections to rural and urban local bodies this year, he said the YSRC has been winning every poll it has been facing, with the blessings of God and people. The CM further said the TDP needed to play the role of a ‘constructive opposition’ and cooperate with the government. “He’s not present here but I am sure he must be watching this on TV. Hope wisdom dawns on him and he realises his mistakes at least now,” he observed, amidst thumping of desks by the ruling party legislators

Earlier, participating in the debate, MLA Roja said that she salutes the women of Kuppam for their contribution in defeating Naidu and said YS Jagan has stood for the cause of women empowerment and executed it with a delivery system that worked in a clock-like precision.

Moshenu Raju set to be elected as Council Chairman

MLC Koyye Moshenu Raju filed his nomination papers for the AP Legislative Council Chairman post. After the release of notification for the Council Chairman post, Moshenu Raju filed the nomination papers to AP Legislature Secretary P Balakrishnamacharyulu on Thursday following the directions of YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. With Raju being the only person to file the papers, he is all set to be elected as the Chairman of the Council unanimously on Friday afternoon. Term of MA Shariff as the Chairman ended on May, 2021.