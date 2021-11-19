STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Governor stable at Hyderabad hospital

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to  Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan over phone and enquired about his health.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, who was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad, is in clinically stable condition, maintaining normal oxygen saturation and vitals. The AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli, where Harichandan was admitted, in a statement, said the Governor expressed that he was feeling better. “A multidisciplinary team of doctors is continuously monitoring his health around the clock,’’ the statement said.

On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, the Governor was admitted to AIG Hospitals after he was diagnosed with Covid-19. Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to Harichandan over phone and enquired about his health. The Chief Minister told the Governor that he had spoken to doctors regarding the latter’s health condition and they informed him that the Governor was admitted at the correct time. Jagan wished him a speedy recovery. 

