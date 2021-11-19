STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

NIA conducts searches across Andhra, Telangana in 2019 Bastar encounter case  

The NIA teams also conducted raids at houses of Virasam state president Arisivalli Krishna and Dappu Ramesh at Vijayawada,and Annapurna, Anuhsa and Ramanaiah at Nellore.

Published: 19th November 2021 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

National Investigation Agency Logo

National Investigation Agency Logo

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/ONGOLE: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, November 18, 2021, conducted searches at multiple locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in connection with the 2019 encounter case of Bastar, Chhattisgarh. In Andhra Pradesh, the NIA conducted searches in Prakasam, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Nellore. 

The case is related to the exchange of fire on July 28 in 2019 between the cadre of CPI (Maoist) and a combined team of local district Reserve Guard, Special Task Force and CRPF, resulting in the killing of six Maoists and one civilian. A FIR was registered in this regard at PS Nagarnar, District Bastar, Chattisgarh. The NIA re-registered the case on March 18 in 2021 against the accused persons namely Sanju aka Pandu Punem, Laxman, Munni, Dashari and 30-40 unknown others.

During the searches, several incriminating documents, Maoist literature and digital devices have been seized,the NIA said. In Visakhapatnam, the NIA conducted raids at the house of advocate and former leader of PUCL Annapurna at her residence at TIC point junction in Arilova.  The police gave notice to Annapurna before conducting the raid, which began at 6 am. Annapurna is the president of the POW district unit. 

The NIA teams also conducted raids at houses of Virasam state president Arisivalli Krishna and Dappu Ramesh at Vijayawada, and Annapurna, Anuhsa and Ramanaiah at Nellore. A team of NIA officials conducted searches at the residence of Viplava Rachayitala Sangham (Virasam) leader G Kalyana Rao at Alakurapadu village of the Tangutur mandal limits in Prakasam district. 

The Central agency also conducted searches at the residences of Telangana Praja Front president K Ravichandar at 14 locations, including LB Nagar, Nagole and Alwal in Hyderabad. Ravichandar stated that the searches were carried out on the houses of organisations, which are working for the rights of the people in both the Telugu states. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIA Bastar Chhattisgarh Prakasam Visakhapatnam Vijayawada Nellore CPIM Arisivalli Krishna Virasam president
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp