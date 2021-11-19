NIA conducts searches across Andhra, Telangana in 2019 Bastar encounter case  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/ONGOLE: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, November 18, 2021, conducted searches at multiple locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in connection with the 2019 encounter case of Bastar, Chhattisgarh. In Andhra Pradesh, the NIA conducted searches in Prakasam, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Nellore.

The case is related to the exchange of fire on July 28 in 2019 between the cadre of CPI (Maoist) and a combined team of local district Reserve Guard, Special Task Force and CRPF, resulting in the killing of six Maoists and one civilian. A FIR was registered in this regard at PS Nagarnar, District Bastar, Chattisgarh. The NIA re-registered the case on March 18 in 2021 against the accused persons namely Sanju aka Pandu Punem, Laxman, Munni, Dashari and 30-40 unknown others.

During the searches, several incriminating documents, Maoist literature and digital devices have been seized,the NIA said. In Visakhapatnam, the NIA conducted raids at the house of advocate and former leader of PUCL Annapurna at her residence at TIC point junction in Arilova. The police gave notice to Annapurna before conducting the raid, which began at 6 am. Annapurna is the president of the POW district unit.

The NIA teams also conducted raids at houses of Virasam state president Arisivalli Krishna and Dappu Ramesh at Vijayawada, and Annapurna, Anuhsa and Ramanaiah at Nellore. A team of NIA officials conducted searches at the residence of Viplava Rachayitala Sangham (Virasam) leader G Kalyana Rao at Alakurapadu village of the Tangutur mandal limits in Prakasam district.

The Central agency also conducted searches at the residences of Telangana Praja Front president K Ravichandar at 14 locations, including LB Nagar, Nagole and Alwal in Hyderabad. Ravichandar stated that the searches were carried out on the houses of organisations, which are working for the rights of the people in both the Telugu states.