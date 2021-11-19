TDP leader shaves half moustache and half head, says will keep new look till Naidu is CM

By Online Desk

Following his defeat in the Nellore corporation elections, a TDP leader on Friday half-tonsured his head and half-shaved his moustache.

TDP leader Kappera Srinivasulu also vowed that he would remain half tonsured and half-shaved till TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu comes to power in Andhra Pradesh. He also carried a slate urging people to re-elect Naidu and reject CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Srinivasulu claimed that the ruling YSRCP indulged in poll rigging to ensure his defeat and Minister Anil Kumar and his supporters allegedly offered money to buy votes in Nellore.

The TDP leader's bizarre protest has made him the talk of the town in Nellore.

Srinivasulu's move came soon after Naidu announced that he will boycott the Assembly sessions for the rest of its term and only come back once he returns to the top post again.