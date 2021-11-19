YSRC continues serious election offences: Chandrababu Naidu 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Opposition TDP has decided to raise 27 issues including reduction of petrol and diesel prices in the Assembly and Council. This was decided in the TDP Telugu Desam Legislature Party meeting chaired by TDP chief N Chandrababu to discuss the strategy to be adopted in the Assembly and the Council.

The leaders decided to raise 27 issues including petrol and diesel prices, spiralling prices of essential commodities, additional taxes, agriculture and economical crisis, financial assistance to Covid victim families, crime against women and murders, diversion of Central sponsored funds and Amaravati farmers’ Maha Padayatra.

Meanwhile, Naidu accused the YSRC for continuing its serious election offences and violations. Naidu said that TDP nominee Pogiri Buchibabu won with 59 votes majority in Hiramandalam ZPTC Srikakulam. The TDP candidate defeated YSRC MLA Reddy Santhi’s son Sravan. Later, the victory of the TDP candidate was also declared. But, the election officials permitted recounting in violation of rules and under sheer pressure from the ruling party leaders, he alleged.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Naidu said the TDP would expose this and make the erring officials accountable, he asserted. The TDP chief further said party candidate Nageswara Reddy won Juturu MPTC in Anantapur with a majority of four votes. The same majority continued even after recounting. But, the election officials violated the rules and took up counting for the third time. Later, the YSRC candidate was declared winner by one vote. He accused the officials of ‘undermining’ the democratic process. He demanded intervention of the State Election Commission on both the incidents.

TDP to raise 27 issues

