Andhra CM Jagan reiterates commitment to farmers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has reiterated the government’s commitment to agriculture and farming and said various initiatives were taken to benefit the farmers. In the concluding remarks of the discussion on Agriculture, he told the House on Friday, November 19, 2021, that the government has fulfilled 100 per cent of the promises made to the farmers. Revolutionary steps have been taken for farmers’ welfare and schemes like Rythu Bharosa, zero-interest loans, YSR Bima, e-cropping and many more have been launched.

The Chief Minister stated that Rs 18,777 crore was given to farmers under YSR Rythu Bharosa, Rs 1,674 crore under Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu and Rs 3,788 crore under YSR Bima. The government has given Rs 1,070 crore as input subsidy for crop loss.



Cabinet nod to bills

The State Cabinet, which met here under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, gave its nod to the introduction of various Bills in the ongoing Assembly session. The Cabinet also gave its nod to the launch of Vidya Deevena scheme on November 29.

It also gave nod to the amendments to be made to the concerned Act for handing over the Sri Venkateswara Medical College to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).The Bills that would be introduced include the amendments to be made to the AP Cinema Regulation Act, 1955, enabling the online sale of movie tickets, sources said. The other decisions include allotment of 6.5 acres of land on lease to the Hare Krishna religious body in Tadepalle.

Meanwhile, Koyye Moshen Raju was unanimously elected as the Chairman of AP Legislative Council. The Chief Minister and Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath escorted Raju to the Chairman’s Chair.