Chandrababu Naidu's walkout from Assembly explained

What led to Opposition Leader Chandrababu Naidu’s walk-out in an emotional manner 

Published: 20th November 2021 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu and other TDP members in the State Assembly on Friday I Express

By Express News Service

Tea Break 

Stating that the subject is getting deviated, the Speaker asked the protesting TDP members to sit in their places and asked them to maintain restraint. When the pandemonium continued, he adjourned the House for tea break at 11:25

Heated remarks again 

When the House resumed at 12:13 pm, Agriculture Minister continued from where he left and said that Naidu will object to any issue related to Heritage and the Leader of Opposition objected to the minister’s comment,  and at his insistence the Speaker gave him mike 

Naidu feels insulted 

Naidu said he never saw the objectionable attitude like the one adopted by the ruling YSRC. The TDP chief said he was insulted and humiliated. “I will strive for prestige and respect and today, they have even dragged my wife’s name….” he was heard saying when the mike was cut off and given to Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajanedranath

Naidu walks out of house   

Taking exception to it, Naidu saluted the Speaker with folded hands and said some comments emotionally and left the House with other TDP  members. Later, Ambati Rambabu explained that Naidu vowed to step into the Legislative Assembly again only after returning to power  

Ministers call it a drama 

Several ministers and members described Naidu’s emotional outburst as a drama enacted to earn sympathy, as he received setbacks after setbacks in the recent elections. Crosstalk and comments during Naidu’s walkout were expunged from the records by the Speaker  Earlier in the day, when the Speaker rejected their adjournment motion on housing for poor, Naidu and his party MLAs had staged a walk out 

Heated argument and pandemonium

During a short discussion on agriculture and farmers’ welfare, Minister for Animal Husbandry S Appala Raju criticised  Chandrababu Naidu’s comments that companies of the State are being ignored in favour of Gujarat companies

“For the sake of his Heritage company, Naidu has orchestrated plans to render cooperative dairies ineffective,” the minister hit back  

He also explained how the TDP chief allied with different parties since 1978 and the Leader of Opposition took serious objections to  the remarks. A heated argument broke out between the Minister and Naidu and TDP MLAs started shouting ‘Babai Goddali’   

YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu said that if they have to discuss issues, there are several like Kuppam polls, leading to a heated argument between Naidu and Ambati.  TDP MLAs rushed to the Well of the House and YSRC MLAs followed suit, creating a pandemonium

Comments

