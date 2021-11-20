STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Why no Special Category Status to Andhra, High Court asks Centre 

Assistant Solicitor General N Harinath, appearing for the Centre, said petitions on the issue were pending with the Supreme Court.

Published: 20th November 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Andhra Pradesh High Court.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday, November 19, 2021, sought an explanation from the Centre as to why it has not accorded Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, when the “status was given to other States”. 

Dealing with a PIL filed by V Ramachandra Varma from Amalapuram finding fault with the Centre for not implementing the assurances given on the floor of Parliament, a division bench comprising Justice Asnuddin Amanulla and Justice B Krishnamohan asked the Centre to explain what were the guidelines for according special category status and why they were not applicable to Andhra Pradesh. 

The bench said that for the special status, there should be some special conditions and it sought to know what were the objections in according the status to AP. Lawyer M Sri Rama Rao, appearing for the petitioner, said in 2016, a special package was given to AP in lieu of Special Status, but industrial incentives being given to a few other states under Package -2 were not being given to AP.  

Assistant Solicitor General N Harinath, appearing for the Centre, said petitions on the issue were pending with the Supreme Court. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra High Court Andhra special category Andhra Parliament
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp