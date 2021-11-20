Why no Special Category Status to Andhra, High Court asks Centre 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday, November 19, 2021, sought an explanation from the Centre as to why it has not accorded Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, when the “status was given to other States”.

Dealing with a PIL filed by V Ramachandra Varma from Amalapuram finding fault with the Centre for not implementing the assurances given on the floor of Parliament, a division bench comprising Justice Asnuddin Amanulla and Justice B Krishnamohan asked the Centre to explain what were the guidelines for according special category status and why they were not applicable to Andhra Pradesh.

The bench said that for the special status, there should be some special conditions and it sought to know what were the objections in according the status to AP. Lawyer M Sri Rama Rao, appearing for the petitioner, said in 2016, a special package was given to AP in lieu of Special Status, but industrial incentives being given to a few other states under Package -2 were not being given to AP.

Assistant Solicitor General N Harinath, appearing for the Centre, said petitions on the issue were pending with the Supreme Court.