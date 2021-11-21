Andhra: 12 districts report less than 25 Covid-19 cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Another 164 new Covid infections from the more than 25,000 samples tested in the past 24 hours ending Saturday 9, taking the overall infections to more than 20.71 lakh. The active Covid caseload came down to less than 2,400. More than 3.01 crore samples were tested in the State so far.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Krishna district reported the highest of 32 new infections while all the remaining districts reported less than 25 infections. Six districts reported new infections in single digits with the lowest of three in Anantapur and Kurnool.

The three districts of North coastal Andhra Pradesh and four districts of Rayalaseema accounted for 35 and 36 new cases, respectively. Another 164 patients recovered from the virus in the 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 20,54,252. East Godavari has the highest of 469 recoveries followed by 431 in Krishna and 383 in Chittoor and these three districts account for more than half of the active cases.

Six districts have less than 100 active cases with Kurnool having the lowest of 12 active cases. The lone fatality was reported from Krishna, taking the overall deaths in the State to 14,426. The total recoveries increased to 20,54,252 after 196 more persons got cured of the infection in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday.