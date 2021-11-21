Businessman donates 4 acres of Agri land to poor

IVNP Prasad Babu By

ONGOLE: For the 150 poor families, who could not even dream of owning a house, a 55-year-old philanthropist-businessman’s gesture came as a blessing. A native of Potlapadu in Kurichedu mandal of Prakasam district, Devasani Raammanohar Reddy has donated his four-acre agriculture land at his native for house site plots for the poor.

Son of D Lakshmi Reddy, former munsif of the village, and Govindamma, a housewife, Raammanohar settled in Bengaluru around 30 years ago. However, he never forgot his roots and visits the village frequently.

“My son is very fond of the village and he always thinks of supporting the poor,” Govindamma said.

Though he earned name and fame in Bengaluru, Raammanohar had always been concerned about the plight of the people in his village. Whenever he and his family visit Potlapadu, they provide financial and other aids to the needy. As he came to know that many poor families in his village don’t have a house, he took a quick decision to donate his agricultural land in the village without any hesitation.

Each beneficiary got nearly 107 square yards of the land situated in the 375/2 survey number of Potlapadu. The market value of the land is said to be `1 crore. As a few more poor people approached him and requested for land sites, Rammanohar promised to donate them land sites as well. “I’ll be back again in January, and will arrange land sites for the remaining poor families of the village.”