Heavy rains cause Rs 4 crore loss to TTD

The unprecedented heavy rains that lashed Tirumala and Tirupati between November 17 and 19 have resulted in `4 crore loss to the  Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Published: 21st November 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Pilgrims at Tirumala temple amid rains I Express

By Express News Service

Subba Reddy said rock slides occurred at four places on the first ghat road and a protection wall at Akkagarla Gudi on the first ghat road suffered damage. TTD officials and staff immediately swung into action, cleared the debris and arranged temporary safety measures at Akkagarla Gudi to resume traffic on the ghat road. 

Subba Reddy said rock slides occurred at four places on the first ghat road and a protection wall at Akkagarla Gudi on the first ghat road suffered damage. TTD officials and staff immediately swung into action, cleared the debris and arranged temporary safety measures at Akkagarla Gudi to resume traffic on the ghat road.

According to him, rock slides happened at 13 places in the second Ghat road and the retaining wall was damaged at five places. Debris was removed and the traffic was restored.  Due to heavy rains, the retaining wall abutting Narayanagiri Guest House collapsed and three rooms were damaged. As a precautionary measure, TTD officials shifted guests in Narayangiri and SV Guest Houses to other places. 

Heavy rains damaged a portion of Srivari Meetu footpath and road. Compound walls of TTD Administrative Building in Tirupati, Ramnagar, Vinayaknagar, GMB Quarters and Srinivasam Pilgrim Amenities Complex were damaged.  “One of the mandapam in Kapilathreetham Temple was damaged due to rains and its repairs are estimated to cost Rs 70 lakh,” he said. 

After TTD servers suffered  damage, IT wing of TTD acted swiftly and ensured that there was no inconvenience to the devotees visiting Tirumala for darshan. “We have provided accommodation and food for the devotees who were stuck in Tirupati due to rains at Srinivasam, Madhavam, II and III choultries. The TTD also decided to provide darshan for the devotees, who had tickets but could not have darshan due to rains,  on another day after rains stop,” he explained.  TTD chairman said that all the damaged roads will be repaired on a war footing. 

India Matters
