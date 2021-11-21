Krishna cops get top spot in performance

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district superintendent of police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal said the district police stood first in the State in implementing six Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) in policing, and gave awards to the respective wing heads here on Saturday.

At a review meeting on key performance indicators, he praised the officials for topping the list. Addressing the media, Siddharth Kaushalsaid the indicators--Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS), Investigating Tracking System for Sexual Offenses (ITSSO), Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS), Mobile Security Device Checker (MSDC), SC/ST investigation tracker operated by AP Crime Investigation Department and e-office--plays a major role in day to day policing, and are widely used by both central and State agencies in prevention and detection of crime.