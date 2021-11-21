STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MLC M Karimunnisa dies of heart attack 

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the sudden demise of YSRC MLC Mohammed Karimunnisa, who died of illness late last night.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the sudden demise of YSRC MLC Mohammed Karimunnisa, who died of illness late last night. The Chief Minister visited the residence of Karimunnisa near Vijayawada-Singhnagar flyover and offered floral tributes. 

He expressed deep sorrow over the sudden death of Karimunnisa, who had attended the Council session on Friday morning and died of a heart attack in the night. He conveyed his profound grief to the bereaved family members during his visit.

Home Minister Mekatoti Sucharita, Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Vellampally Srinivasa Rao, MP Nandigam Suresh, MLAs Malladi Vishnu, Krishna District Collector J Nivas, Sub-collector Praveen Chand, YSRC leaders Devineni Avinash and others have also accompanied the Chief Minister.

