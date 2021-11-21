STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rain toll up to 28, high alert in Nellore

11 still missing in Kadapa; Central Water Commission issues a red alert as Penna river basin is receiving heavy inflows; water level at Nellore barrage rises to record 19.52 metres

Published: 21st November 2021 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers jostle for food and water being delivered by Naval helicopters in Nandaluru of Kadapa district on Saturday

By Express News Service

KADAPA/NELLORE:  Eleven more persons died in rain-related incidents in Kadapa and Anantapur districts on Saturday, taking the toll to 28. Six persons were killed when a rain-soaked building collapsed at Kadiri in Anantapur district. Rescue teams found four bodies in the flood-hit villages abutting Annamayya project in Rajampet mandal of Kadapa district. The bund of Annamayya project breached flooding the abutting villages. An SDRF constable was washed away in flood water in Nellore district during a rescue operation.

A high alert has been sounded in Nellore district, which is receiving heavy inflows from upstream leading to inundation of many villages. Heavy rains in Kadapa and Anantapur triggered copious inflows into Penna and the water level at Nellore barrage rose to 19.52 metres breaching the November 30, 1882 record of 18.70 metres. The Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued a red alert as the Penna river basin is receiving heavy inflows. More than 30 villages in 12 mandals were severely affected by the inflows. As many as 14,494 people were shifted to 61 relief camps in the district. Of the total 1,748 tanks in the district, 1,078 got filled to the brim.

In Kadapa, the operation to trace the missing people in villages abutting the Annamayya project is still underway. The toll rose to 13 as four more bodies were found. Eleven more persons are missing. Indian Navy choppers dropped food and other relief material in the affected villages, while SDRF and NDRF teams rescued stranded people. In all, 17 persons in Nellore, Anantapur, Chittoor and Kadapa districts are missing. SDRF, NDRF and other rescue teams are continuing search operations. 

A two-storeyed building collapsed on an adjacent structure at Kadiri, killing six persons. Rescue teams pulled out some of the people trapped under debris and shifted them to hospital. According to the police, the second floor was built on a mud-walled structure, which led to the collapse as it soaked in rain. The deceased were identified as Saidunnisa (2), Fareedunnisa (eight months), Rishika Naidu (3), Fathima Bee (65), Bhanu (30) and Firoze (65), the police said.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Chittoor and Kadapa districts on Saturday to assess damage.  The aerial survey covered Kadapa, Renigunta, Tirupati, Peruru project, Swarnamukhi, Papagni and Penna rivers. At Kadapa airport, he met Navy personnel engaged in relief operations. He reviewed relief and rehabilitation measures in the district with the Collector and local MLAs. He also surveyed villages affected by Cheyyeru floods. 

Plan to develop drainage system in Tirupati
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who conducted an aerial survey of rain-hit districts, directed officials to take steps to improve sanitation in Tirupati. He asked them to evolve a master plan to develop the drainage system in the temple town

