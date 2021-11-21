Andhra rains: SDRF cop saves two lives, drowns in rescue operation

D Surendra Kumar and Sreenu Babu Pativada By

NELLORE: In a tragic incident, a constable of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) drowned in floodwater at Damaramadugu village in Buchireddypalem mandal on Saturday when his life jacket came off during a rescue operation.

According to police, an SDRF team deployed for rescue operations in the district, received a phone call around 7.30 am that two persons got stuck in floods at Damaramadugu. The SDRF team, including K Srinivasulu (30), rushed to the village in a boat and found a father and son duo perched on an electric pole amidst floodwater seeking help. The team brought them down and shifted into the SDRF boat safely.

While Srinivasulu was getting into the boat, his life jacket came off and he was washed away by swirling floodwater. His fellow team members could not save him. Later, his body was traced and shifted to local government hospital for post-mortem. Srinivasulu who hailed from Kandisa village in Regidi Amadalavalasa mandal of Srikakulam district, is survived by his wife Suneetha, and 18-month-old son Mokshagna.

SP visits spot, pays homage to Srinivasulu

His father Kella Varahala Naidu is a folk artiste. Born and brought up in a poor rural background, he got recruited as a constable of the AP Special Police Fifth Battalion at Chinthalavalasa in Vizianagaram district in 2013. Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao visited the spot and paid homage to Srinivasulu. “He was involved in rescue operations till his last breath,” the SP said.

The father and son, who were rescued by the SDRF team, expressed their gratitude to the police. They broke down in front of the SP for the tragic death of Srinivasulu while rescuing them. Srinivasulu’s mortal remains will reach his native place on Sunday for the last rites.