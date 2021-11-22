STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-MLA Kuna Ravikumar arrested, released on bail

TDP State president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and other party leaders greeted Ravikumar at the district court. 

Published: 22nd November 2021 07:46 AM

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: The police arrested former MLA and senior TDP leader Kuna Ravikumar from his brother’s house in Srikakulam on Saturday midnight for allegedly abusing and threatening police personnel on duty. The district court granted him conditional bail and he was released by Sunday evening. TDP State president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and other party leaders greeted Ravikumar at the district court. 

On Saturday morning, Srikakulam Two Town Circle Inspector Ch Prasad along with his staff went to Ravikumar’s house to prevent him from conducting an agitation, leading to heated arguments between the former MLAand and the CI. Based on the CI’s complaint, Two Town police registered a case against Ravikumar under IPC 353, 506r/w34 of the IPC.

They arrested Ravikumar from his brother’s house at Santhipuram Colony and shifted to Etcherla police station on Saturday midnight. Mild tension prevailed in the area as tens of police personnel went to Shanthi Nagar Colony to arrest Ravikumar.“The police are interfering in my freedom of speech and expression.  They are following orders of the ruling party leaders,” the former MLA said after his release.   

