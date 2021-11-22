STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rains likely in State from Friday

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains at a few places in the coastal and Rayalaseema region are likely to continue for the next couple of days. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  More heavy rains are likely to lash southern districts—Nellore, Chittoor, Prakasam, Kadapa and Anantapur—of the State from November 26 to December 2.An IMD forecast said a cyclonic circulation lies over South Andaman Sea and neighborhood at lower tropospheric levels. It is likely to move west-northwestwards over the next 4-5 days.  Under its influence,  heavy to very heavy  rains are very likely with isolated extremely heavy rains from next Friday.

Officials have been alerted and advised to take necessary precautions to minimise life and property damage. 

