Monitor relief works in districts, Jagan tells Ministers, MLAs 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the in-charge ministers, district ministers and MLAs of areas affected by heavy rains and floods to be present in their respective districts and oversee relief works.

The CM directed the party leaders to tour villages and ensure that immediate relief is provided to the people. He directed the ministers and MLAs to bring the issues to the notice of the authorities and work towards resolving them.

Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the party leaders to coordinate with officials and complete sanitation and drainage works in towns. “Take all steps to prevent the spread of diseases in the flood-affected areas and also keep medical facilities ready,’’ he said.

He also wanted the party leaders to distribute rations to the victims and also to get accurate assessments on the damages. Jagan also wanted the party leaders to coordinate with the official machinery and ensure that the affected people get all possible relief. He asked the MLAs from the flood affected areas not to attend the ongoing Assembly sessions and continue to monitor the relief works till normalcy is restored.