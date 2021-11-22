STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No Covid deaths in State, Kurnool caseload comes down to single digit

The remaining districts reported less than 25 new cases while five districts logged new infections in single digit. 

Published: 22nd November 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of Covid 19 healthcare workers.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh reported no Covid deaths in a 24-hour span after several weeks.  Meanwhile, the caseload in Kurnool district has come down to single digit (8) after seven months. Kurnool  did not report a single new infection in the last 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am. Now, Kurnool district Government General Hospital is a zero-Covid patient hospital. The infectees have been provided treatment under home isolation.

The State logged 174 new cases from more than 24,000 samples tested in the past 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am. The State has reported more than 20.71 lakh infections so far from the more than 3.01 crore samples tested. After several days, West Godavari reported the highest of 31 new infections in the 24 hour span followed by 29 in Chittoor and 26 in Guntur. The remaining districts reported less than 25 new cases while five districts logged new infections in single digit. 

Six districts reported more number of new infections when compared to Saturday while Krishna (32) and Vizianagaram (4) reported similar number of cases on Saturday and Sunday. The four Rayalaseema districts accounted for 34 new infections while the three north coastal Andhra districts reported 33 new infections. More than 300 patients recovered from the virus taking the overall recoveries to over 20.54 lakh and bringing the caseload to a little over 2,500. All the districts now have less than 500 active cases with the highest of 446 in East Godavari. 

