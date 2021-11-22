STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Order on MP’s voting rights challenged 

Published: 22nd November 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas

Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government on Sunday filled an appeal before the Andhra Pradesh High Court challenging the interim orders of a single judge bench of the High Court permitting Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) to use his right to vote as an ex-officio member for the election of chairperson and vice-chairperson of Kondapalle Municipality, scheduled to be held on November 22. 

Seeking dismissal of the single judge’s interim orders, principal secretary and commissioners of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department moved a house motion petition. In their petition, they argued that Kesineni Nani has availed his right to vote as ex-officio member of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, hence he is ineligible to avail the same in the Kondapalli Municipal election of chairperson and VC. 

They said as per Municipal Corporations Act, a member of Parliament can be an ex-officio member of a single urban local body in his Parliament Constituency. Once an option is given, it cannot be withdrawn, they argued.  Further, they said that Kesineni Nani was not given any notice with regard to election of Kondapalli Municipal chairperson and vice-chairperson and the same was brought to the notice of the SEC.

