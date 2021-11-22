Will come out with better Bill to clear misconceptions on three capitals, says AP CM Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said his government would come out with a 'comprehensive and better' Bill in place of the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 that it passed last year to pave the way for the setting up of three capitals -- legislative capital in Amaravati, executive capital in Visakhapatnam and judicial capital in Kurnool.

Explaining the rationale behind bringing the concept of his government's decentralised and inclusive development plans and how certain elements have created suspicions and misconceptions, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government is taking back the Bill to bring a new one explaining the good intentions of the government in detail.

Jagan Mohan Reddy made a statement on taking back the Bill after the finance minister introduced the Bill to repeal the AP Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Act, 2020 and The Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, 2020 on the floor of the House.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 was introduced with an intention to develop all the regions including the backward north coastal Andhra districts inclusively in the spirit of the Sribagh pact. "The results of the Bills would have bore fruit, if the process of three capitals had started immediately after the Bills were passed," Jagan Mohan Reddy stated.

The Chief Minister went on to add that the centralised development theory had been opposed by the people, which was made clear by the outcome of the 2019 general elections. "The people's verdict is clear that they are opposed to Super Capital Model like Hyderabad and governments should not make historic blunders like that," Jagan Mohan Reddy said and added that his government took steps towards the same with a firm belief that decentralisation is the best policy.

Stating that his government has taken into consideration and is fulfilling the aspirations of people of all regions, castes and religions, Jagan Mohan Reddy said it is the reason why people have been blessing his government in all the elections held in the past two-and-a-half years.

"In the past two years, some people have created misconceptions and suspicions and also resorted to propaganda and legal disputes. Some people have even tried to create an impression that only a few individuals would benefit (with

decentralisation)," Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Against this backdrop, he said his government would withdraw the Bills and come out with comprehensive and better ones explaining the good intentions of the government in detail and also explaining the benefits of decentralisation for people of all the regions. "We have taken this decision to protect the broader and wider interests of the people," he said.

The Bill was passed in the Assembly by voice vote.