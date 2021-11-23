STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10-day Covid vax drive in Guntur district

On the other hand, special medical camps are being set up in villages to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases. 

Published: 23rd November 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 03:19 PM

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: District medical and health department officials are making all arrangements to conduct a 10-day Covid-19 vaccination drive under all PHCs, village and ward secretariats in the district. According to the officials, close to 4-5 lakh people are yet to be vaccinated. DMHO Dr Yasmin instructed the staff to identify the people who have been administered with only the first dose of the vaccine. She further directed them to administer the second dose only after checking the details on the official app. 

She urged the secretariat staff, ANM workers to identify those who are yet to be vaccinated during this drive and inoculate them. On the other hand, special medical camps are being set up in villages to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases. Due to continuous rains in the district over the last three days, the officials are making arrangements to set up medical camps in Tadepalli, Kollipara, Kolluru, Duggirala, Bhattiprolu, Repalle, Nizampatnam mandals, and other low-lying villages in Dachepalli, Rentachintala, Gurazala, Machavaram, Macherla.

