STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

21 Annamayya deluge victims identified

Twenty one people who drowned in a deluge following the breach of Annamayya project in Rajampet division of Kadapa district have been identified.

Published: 23rd November 2021 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Annamayya project in Kadapa which was damaged in rains | Express

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Twenty one people who drowned in a deluge following the breach of Annamayya project in Rajampet division of Kadapa district have been identified. Officials released the victims’ names on Monday. In all, 26 people perished in the floods and the identities of five people were yet to be established. 

The victims who were identified are: Salimella Shankaraiaha (60), Pallam Chennakesavulu (35), Bhima Padmavathamma (50), Bhima Vijaya Bharathi (55), Sampathi Gangaiah (60), Venkata Subbaraju (70) and Gownipuram Ademma (70) of Pulapatthuru village; N Ramanaih (60), Murirathan (47), Munnur Nagamma (60), Munnuru Sivakumari (36), Pamadurthy Lakshmamma (80) and Kalama Nagarathnam (56) of Mandapalle village; Mada Ahobillam (49) of Kotha Madharam village in Vontimitta mandal; Manda Srinivasulu (40), Manda Sravan Kumar (25) of Chitvelli Harijanawada; Duddu Venkataramana (55), Nagireddypalle in Lakkireddypalle mandal and Paspuleti Jayamma (56) of Gundluru Anaganipalle; Pothhapi Sampura (30) of Gundluru Rachapalle; and Bhima Jayaramireddy (60) of Thogurupeta village. The body of an unidentified woman aged around 35 was also found in the fields near Nandalur.

Meanwhile, fearing that an old bridge on Penna River between Jammalamadugu and Mudduru might collapse, police stopped vehicular movement on the stretch. Jammalamadugu DSP Nagaraju who inspected the bridge told mediapersons that the police noticed that the bridge was sinking and closed it as a precaution. “We have alerted the authorities concerned about the bridge and the NH officials will take a call after inspecting it. Till the time, commuters are requested to use alternate routes to cross the river,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Annamayya project Rajampet division deluge
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp