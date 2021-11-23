21 Annamayya deluge victims identified

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Twenty one people who drowned in a deluge following the breach of Annamayya project in Rajampet division of Kadapa district have been identified. Officials released the victims’ names on Monday. In all, 26 people perished in the floods and the identities of five people were yet to be established.

The victims who were identified are: Salimella Shankaraiaha (60), Pallam Chennakesavulu (35), Bhima Padmavathamma (50), Bhima Vijaya Bharathi (55), Sampathi Gangaiah (60), Venkata Subbaraju (70) and Gownipuram Ademma (70) of Pulapatthuru village; N Ramanaih (60), Murirathan (47), Munnur Nagamma (60), Munnuru Sivakumari (36), Pamadurthy Lakshmamma (80) and Kalama Nagarathnam (56) of Mandapalle village; Mada Ahobillam (49) of Kotha Madharam village in Vontimitta mandal; Manda Srinivasulu (40), Manda Sravan Kumar (25) of Chitvelli Harijanawada; Duddu Venkataramana (55), Nagireddypalle in Lakkireddypalle mandal and Paspuleti Jayamma (56) of Gundluru Anaganipalle; Pothhapi Sampura (30) of Gundluru Rachapalle; and Bhima Jayaramireddy (60) of Thogurupeta village. The body of an unidentified woman aged around 35 was also found in the fields near Nandalur.

Meanwhile, fearing that an old bridge on Penna River between Jammalamadugu and Mudduru might collapse, police stopped vehicular movement on the stretch. Jammalamadugu DSP Nagaraju who inspected the bridge told mediapersons that the police noticed that the bridge was sinking and closed it as a precaution. “We have alerted the authorities concerned about the bridge and the NH officials will take a call after inspecting it. Till the time, commuters are requested to use alternate routes to cross the river,” he said.