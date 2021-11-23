Establish HC in Kurnool sans capital link: Seema activists

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: With the State government repealing AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, 2020, which was intended to establish Executive capital in Vizag, Judicial Capital in Kurnool and Legislative Capital in Amaravati, people’s associations in Kurnool came up with a fresh demand.

Delegates of Kurnool Bar association, Students JAC and Youth JAC urged the State government to immediately implement Sri Bagh Pact, which envisages establishment of High Court in Kurnool if the capital is in Guntur (Amaravati) or establishment of capital city in Kurnool if the High Court is in Guntur.

Kurnool Bar association former presidents K Omkar and Chandrudu and Youth JAC convener K Venkateswarlu addressed the media separately after the announcement of the government on the repeal of three-capital bill.

The Rayalaseema activists also warned of launching an agitation if the government does not spell out a plan for Kurnool.Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadana Samithi president Bojja Dasaratharami Reddy argued that there is no link to CRDA rules with the setting up of the High Court in Kurnool.

“We want decentralisation of development. So the government should set up the High Court in Kurnool without connecting it with the capital bill issue,” he said and asked the government to mount pressure on the Centre to issue a notification on shifting of HC to Kurnool from Amaravati. The BJP also mentioned the HC issue in it’s Rayalaseema declaration, he pointed out. He also sought establishment of the Krishna River Management Board office in Kurnool.