Flood-hit areas of Andhra Pradesh returning to normal, Chittoor still facing threat

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: While the flood situation in Tirupati and other rain-affected parts of Rayalaseema region is slowly returning to normalcy, people living downstream of Rayalacheruvu tank in Chittoor district are still facing a flood threat with

the fissures to the tank yet to be plugged. The authorities are releasing water from the tank through other inlets marooning a couple of villages in Chandragiri mandal.

With the roads leading to the affected areas cut off, Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy with the help of Indian Navy choppers air-dropped relief material in the villages. C Kalepalli, Rayalacheruvu, Pullamanaidu Kandriga and Vinayak Nagar colony got completely disconnected with water flowing over the roads.

Meanwhile, normalcy returned to the flood-affected areas of Nellore district as water receded from almost all areas in the villages adjacent to the river Penna and relief and restoration works are in full swing. Overflowing of the river Penna subsided as the inflows and outflows into Somasila project are at the normal levels.

Now, the project has been receiving 117496 cusecs of water of inflow from upstream and officials have been releasing 106968 cusecs of water to the river Penna.

According to official data, three persons were killed in the last three days due to floods in Nellore district. 68 villages in 20 mandals were affected due to flooding and 11 villages were inundated. Crops in around 15,980 hectares were damaged due to floods. Around 219 houses were also damaged.

In Anantapur, police rescued 20 people who were stranded in a lorry that veered off the road and got stuck in the waters on an overflowing culvert. The lorry was carrying them to nearby agriculture fields when the driver lost control and veered off the road and got stuck in the overflowing waters at Peddapappuru mandal. Police rushed to the spot and, with the help of earth movers, shifted them from the lorry to a safe place.