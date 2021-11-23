Govt announces Rs 5L for flood-hit families

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Many lives were lost and extensive damage to property and infrastructure took place after heavy rains and floods battered the southern districts of Andhra Pradesh recently. The State government has announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to families of the deceased. Families of government employees killed in rescue operations would be paid Rs 25 lakh each and a member of the family would be given a job.

Disclosing the same in the State Assembly on Monday, Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kannababu said agriculture and horticulture crops in eight lakh acres were damaged. To assess the exact extent of the loss, enumeration was taken up in the flood-affected areas, he added.“Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been reviewing the situation every day and the impact of the floods was discussed at length during the Cabinet meeting held today. The State government is taking every measure to restore normalcy at the earliest.”

Kannababu said the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 10 crore as immediate relief fund for Kadapa, Nellore and Chittoor district collectors and Rs 5 crore for Anantapur collector.He said a financial assistance of Rs 30,000 will be provided to the farmers in case of the death of their livestock and Rs 3,000 in case of the death of sheep and goat. Eight NDRF and eight SDRF teams along with two helicopters were used for rescue operations in 19 places. As many as 294 relief camps were set up and 57,969 people from the flood-affected areas were relocated there.

Earlier, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a video conference with the district collectors of the flood-hit districts and asked the officials to adopt humane approach towards the flood victims. He announced an immediate relief of 25 kg rice, 1 kg dal, 1 kg oil, one kg potato and Rs 2,000 for the flood-affected families.

The officials were directed to take the village and ward as a unit and extend services of volunteers to support the families. They were asked to extend flood relief to victims without any delay and ensure better facilities at the relief camps. They were further instructed to give wide publicity to ‘104’ helpline and ask people to report any problem related to the floods to the helpline.

The Chief Minister instructed the district collectors to appoint special officers to monitor calls for 104 helpline and focus on sanitation, maintenance of medical camps and restoration of roads. He directed the officials of Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration Departments to finalise the tenders for permanent restoration works in next four weeks. He announced sanctioning of a new house to those who lost their homes and Rs 5,200 to those whose houses were partially damaged due to floods.

He said 90 per cent of the compensation for the families of the flood victims have been paid, and instructed the officials to provide the aid to the remaining families at the earliest. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to provide a compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a government job to the families of constables in Nellore, a village secretariat employee and an RTC conductor, who lost their lives while helping others during the floods.

He instructed the officials to take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of diseases due to carcasses of cattle and focus on the health of livestock, besides having them vaccinated. The officials were asked to provide seeds at an 80 per cent subsidy rate to the farmers who lost their crops. They were also directed to closely monitor ponds, reservoirs and embankments. Pointing out at the likelihood of formation of another low pressure in the Bay of Bengal and its movement towards the south of Tamil Nadu, he wanted the officials to be on high alert and be prepared to face any eventuality.

The CM said there should be no delay in power restoration and directed the officials to use adequate staff and take all necessary measures and relocate substations and power supply systems to non-flood prone areas. Irrigation officials were directed to initiate measures for plugging breaches and leakages in lakes, ponds and other water bodies on a permanent basis. They were further directed to prepare an action plan for reconstruction of Annamayya and Pincha projects.

10 still untraced; railway line to Chennai reopens

The toll in rain and flood-related incidents in Andhra Pradesh touched 34 while 10 more people still remained untraced, the State government said on Monday. One railway line in the Vijayawada-Chennai section was re-opened for traffic on Monday after repairs were completed. Meanwhile, a low pressure area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal in the next 48 hours, IMD said It is likely to move west northwestward and cross Sri Lanka & south Tamil Nadu