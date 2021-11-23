Oppn terms retreat a drama to divert public attention

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Opposition TDP and the BJP termed the withdrawal of the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, 2020 a drama enacted by the YSRC government.“Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy enacted a drama and came up with the withdrawal of three capitals Bill to divert attention of the people from burning issues in the State and opposition to the YSRC,” TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu said.

During the TDP strategy committee meeting on Monday, TDP leaders deplored the ‘adamant attitude’ of the Chief Minister towards Amaravati and claimed it was causing loss to the State as a whole. They said the approach of the government to the capital city issue was causing a huge dent to the State revenues and a large number of job opportunities were going to other States.

Public Accounts Committee Chairman and TDP senior leader Payyavula Keshav said the statement given by Jagan Mohan Reddy in the Assembly to bring a comprehensive bill on the capital city led to more confusion. “As the arguments in the court are coming to a conclusion and the time is nearing for a verdict, the Chief Minister has taken the bill withdrawal decision after making all calculations,” he alleged. He sought to know who was responsible for the ‘thoughtless’ decision and who was accountable for the damage done.

Recalling that Jagan extended his support to Amaravati as the capital of AP in the past, BJP State president Somu Veerraju said the Chief Minister should be committed to it. “The Chief Minister should discuss with leaders of all parties and seek the opinion of public before taking a decision on the capital issue,’’ he said. Stating that Jagan has no right to speak on decentralisation of administration, he sought to know what development the government had done in Vizag.