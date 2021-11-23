State logs 127 Covid cases, 184 recoveries, 2 deaths

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh added 127 new infections to its Covid-19 tally after testing over 18,000 samples in 24 hours ending Monday 9 am. A bulletin by the State Command Control room said 184 infected persons got cured in the period, pushing the total recoveries up to 20,54,737. Two more deaths took the gross toll to 14,428, it said. A total of 20.71 lakh infections have been reported from 3.01 crore tests conducted so far.

All districts reported less than 25 new infections with Nellore logging the highest one-day surge of 22. While six districts logged new cases in single digists (accounting for a total of 20 infections), Kadapa district did not report any growth.

With four districts reporting fewer infections than on Sunday, the daily growth in the Covid cases came down to 127 from 174. The four Rayalaseema districts tallied for 20 new infections while the three north coastal Andhra districts logged 19 new cases.Seven districts now have less than 100 active cases each out of the total 2,206.

While Kurnool has the lowest of 10, the highest numbers are in East Godavari, 424. Two fatalities -- one each from Guntur and Krishna -- were reported on Sunday. With this, Krishna’s gross increased to 1,450, the second highest in the State after Chittoor (1,953).