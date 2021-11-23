Tension in Kavali as police obstruct Maha Padayatra

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Tension prevailed for sometime in Kavali on Monday when police obstructed Amaravati farmers’ padayatra. Farmers in green attire, faced obstruction from the police soon after entering Kavali revenue division. Heated exchanges took place between TDP general secretary B Ravi Chandra and DSP Devarakonda Prasad on conducting the padayatra in the town.

On hearing the news that the State government decided to withdraw three-capitals bill, they raised slogans hailing Amaravati. Ravi Chandra demanded that the police give valid reason for obstructing the peaceful padayatra of Amaravati farmers seeking justice. Following a verbal duel between the TDP leaders and the police, Amaravati farmers completed their padayatra for the day.

They decided to continue their padayatra from Kavali to Konda Bitragunta and subsequently to Sunnambatti on Tuesday as they denounced the YSRC government’s decision to come up with a “comprehensive and a better” Bill in place of the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, 2020. A huge police force was deployed in the town to thwart any untoward incident.The Maha Padayatra of Amaravati farmers, which began from the High Court on November 1, will end in Tirupati on December 17.